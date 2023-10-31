Soda City Living: Ritz Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are a lot of cool things going on at the Ritz Theatre in Newberry.

President of the board for the Newberry Community Players, Jeremy, joined us to talk about the theatre itself.

“This building is incredible. It was built in 1936 and it has been in consistent operation since then. We are one of the oldest buildings in the state to have air conditioning. We’re also on the National Register of Historic Places. We’re really proud of this building,” said Jeremy.

Jeremy said there is a lot to look forward to this season at the theatre such as plays, events and musicals.

This year, the theatre will feature Rent, the musical.

