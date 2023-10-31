Soda City Living: Edventure Halloween Treats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, Sierra Artemus joined Bree and Nazeer at Advenyutr Children’s Museum for a special treat.

Bree also talked about the museum’s cooking lab, which is sponsored by AFLAC. It is open every day during the week and it’s offered twice a day. There are two sessions, 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and it’s completely free.

“Yeah, we try to implement a lot of healthy recipes that are great with nutritional value but also are fun to make. And they’re really yummy to eat,” said Bree.

You don’t have to sign up, just bring yourself here.

In the kitchen, Sierra made Pumpkin spice starters.

The main ingredient is pumpkins. We used pumpkin puree as one of the main ingredients for our recipe.

