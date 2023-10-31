SkyView
Soda City Living: Edventure Halloween Treats

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, Sierra Artemus joined Bree and Nazeer at Advenyutr Children’s Museum for a special treat.

Bree also talked about the museum’s cooking lab, which is sponsored by AFLAC. It is open every day during the week and it’s offered twice a day. There are two sessions, 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and it’s completely free.

“Yeah, we try to implement a lot of healthy recipes that are great with nutritional value but also are fun to make. And they’re really yummy to eat,” said Bree.

You don’t have to sign up, just bring yourself here.

In the kitchen, Sierra made Pumpkin spice starters.

The main ingredient is pumpkins. We used pumpkin puree as one of the main ingredients for our recipe.

