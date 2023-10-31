SkyView
Soda City Live: Coco, Community and Conversation Latino Community Development Event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a night of “edutainment” and culture.

While many people celebrate Halloween, there are others who either misunderstand or do not know much about “Dia de Los Muertos” a holiday specific to Hispanic culture that honors the lives of loved ones who have passed on.

“Dia de los Muertos” is Spanish for “Day of the Dead” and is primarily celebrated in Central America between October 31st and November 2nd.

The Latino Community Development organization is gearing up to host an event that recognizes the holiday Thursday, November 2nd and it’s called “Coco”, Community and Conversation.

The event is free and will take place at Spotlight Cinema’s Capital 8 in Columbia.

