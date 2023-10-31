Soda City Live: City of Columbia and Prisma Health Introduce Blue Zones Initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Join the City of Columbia for the Blue Zones Columbia Speaking Event where a Blue Zones expert, Danny Buettner, will present the research on the longest-lived and healthiest places in the world as well as the common lifestyle and cultural traits of those regions.

At the event, you’ll then learn how these traits have been implemented in communities throughout the United States and what communities can do to promote health and well-being.

Danny Buettner, son of Blue Zones author and founder Dan Buettner, is currently a Blue Zones Spokesperson and the Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Blue Zones LLC.

Danny works directly with communities who want to bring the life-changing benefits of a Blue Zones program to their people and places.

His unique perspective on the Blue Zones message is perfect for community champions looking for an emphasis on the ROI of sustainable operating models, inspiring local awareness, and unlocking the power of courageous service.

The event will be held Nov. 1 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. You can RSVP here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.