Soda City Live: 2023 Midlands Christmas Arts and Crafts Market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Calling all crafters and craft lovers! The sago of Hallo-giving-Thanks-mas continues not too far from Halloween.

After the masks come off, the trees will come up for some and it’s a wonderful time to get Christmas items for the Holidays.

The 2023 Midlands Christmas Arts and Crafts Market returns for year 13 and promises something for everyone.

“Meet us at the Market” on Saturday, November 4th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 5th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission and free parking.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.