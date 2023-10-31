SkyView
Richland County judge doesn’t change sentences for men connected to murder of federal prosecutor

By Chris Joseph
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Judge Jocelyn Newman declined to reduce the sentences of two men connected to a 2001 murder of a federal prosecutor on Tuesday.

Abram Braveboy and Bryan Murray both motioned for their 35-year sentences to be reconsidered and cut down to 30 years.

Both are being held in the S.C. Department of Corrections on armed robbery (30-year sentence) and criminal conspiracy (5-year sentence) charges.

They were part of a group of teens in 2001 which went on a violent crime spree in Richland County, but they testified against two other teens who are now in prison for the murder of Chicago Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Messer.

A second federal prosecutor, Robert Ferguson, was also shot in the attempted robbery.

“They engaged in four more armed robberies in northeast Columbia. They were actively involved in those armed robberies. Guns were put to people’s heads outside of their own homes,” former prosecutor Johnny Gasser said.

Braveboy’s defense attorney Michael McMullen had originally motioned to have Braveboy’s sentence reconsidered in 2002. It’s unclear why the hearing was delayed 21 years.

“We finally got our day in court,” he said.

Murray filed his motion this past July.

McMullen argued to the Newman that the original judge in the case, Henry McKellar, had indicated he was willing to have the two sentences for the two charges run at the same time.

“Then he didn’t. So I just filed a motion to reconsider your sentence judge, and for whatever reason it never got heard,” McMullen said.

The sentencing sheet for Braveboy’s criminal conspiracy charge appears to show the concurrent box checked (meaning the five years would run at the same time as the 30 years). However, it’s crossed out and the consecutive box is checked.

Current and former 5th circuit solicitors spoke in the courtroom, explaining their views on what happened and the current situation.

Newman declined to reconsider Murray’s motion because it came well after the legal deadline. She also declined to reconsider Braveboy’s sentence, stating she did not find any flaw in the sentencing and cannot determine McKellar’s thoughts.

“To the extent that I would substitute for his, I would still deny the motion,” she said.

Both men have projected parole dates in 2027 with projected releases in 2029.

https://public.doc.state.sc.us/scdc-public/inmateDetails.do?id=%2000284701

https://public.doc.state.sc.us/scdc-public/inmateDetails.do?id=%2000284787

