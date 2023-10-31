SkyView
Richland County deputies arrest woman in connection with shooting

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that injured a person.

The shooting happened Friday, Oct. 27.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting on House Road in Eastover around 11:00 p.m. where they found a woman shot.

An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Ashley Irving got into an altercation with the woman at the residence.

Deputies said it is believed Irving retrieved a handgun and returned to shoot Irving multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Deputies said her wounds were non-life threatening.

Irving was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

