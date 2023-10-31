Portion of Clarendon County highway to close for repairs due to bridge reconstruction

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced a portion of a S.C. highway will be closed while a bridge is resurfaced and two support structures are added to the bridge.

Officials said the bridge on S.C. 260 at Second Water over Laker Marion will be closed from Nov. 6 until Dec. 20 as reconstruction on the bridge is underway.

People traveling from Manning to locations south of the Water bridge will be detoured using DuRant Lane, Shaw Road, and Kenwood Road. The detour will add approximately 10 minutes to a commenter’s normal travel time said officials.

