Orangeburg County deputies seek information on unsolved fatal shooting

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information about an unsolved shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.

The shooting happened on Oct. 15, 2022, and deputies still don’t have much information on who is responsible.

Deputies said the shooting killed Michael Fraiser who was conscious when he got to the hospital but later died.

Investigators reviewed a hospital security video that showed Fraiser being dropped off by another man.

The man was later identified and interviewed but was not arrested.

“We’ve been working on this for more than a year. But we want to bring it before you again to see if anyone remembers anything, anything at all,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

wis
