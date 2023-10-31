Midlands gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials announced a gang leader has been sentenced after he led a drug trafficking organization that distributed multiple drugs.

Officials said Carlos Antonio Grooms a.k.a. “B Lord,” 36, was sentenced after a federal drug conspiracy conviction, Grooms was sentenced alongside three other co-conspirators for their roles in the scheme.

Investigators said between 2020 and 2022, Grooms led a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for distributing massive quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in the Lexington and Columbia area.

Grooms was also caught on video selling drugs to agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) on numerous occasions, typically through drug users whom he used as couriers.

At sentencing, evidence showed Grooms used as many as 9 others to distribute drugs and a conspiracy to use firearms in connection with drug trafficking, Grooms used multiple stash houses in the area to operate.

During a raid at Grooms’ house, agents found a kilogram press, scales, night vision goggles, more than $10,000 in U.S. currency, a heat sealer, multiple cell phones, and other tools of the drug trade detectives said.

Court officials said at sentencing, it was discovered that Grooms continued to coordinate drug distributions while in federal custody over recorded jail phones and e-mail accounts, it was also determined Grooms was a leader of a street gang.

Grooms was also found to be threatening and tampering with multiple witnesses, including telling them to lie to agents or not speak with the police, and Grooms was responsible for at least one witness receiving what amounted to death threats.

Because of what the court found, officials enhanced Grooms’ sentence for obstruction and witness tampering.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Grooms to 30 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of court-ordered supervision.

The court also sentenced three others for helping Grooms in his drug distribution operation:

Christine Elizabeth Horan, 33, was sentenced to 57 months to be followed by three years of Court-ordered supervision, Lucas Channing Austin, 30, was sentenced to 21 months to be followed by three years of Court-ordered supervision, and Emerald Kate Hearon, 35, was sentenced to Time Served, around 10 months, to be followed by two years of Court-ordered supervision.

All three were convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, and all three distributed narcotics for Grooms.

