Here’s who’s vying for the GOP presidential nomination in SC

The filing for candidates to be on the South Carolina Republican Party’s Presidential primary ballot closed on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.(PRNewswire)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The filing for candidates to be on the South Carolina Republican Party’s Presidential primary ballot closed on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Here is a list of candidates who have filed with the South Carolina Republican Party to be on the ballot:

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
  • Former President Donald Trump
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Senator Tim Scott
  • Former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley
  • Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
  • North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
  • Ryan Binkley
  • David Stuckenber
  • John Anthony Castro

The candidates will be certified by the South Carolina Republican Party and sent to the S.C. Election Commission. The S.C. Republican Party presidential primary will be held on Feb. 24, 2024.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

