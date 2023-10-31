Here’s who’s vying for the GOP presidential nomination in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The filing for candidates to be on the South Carolina Republican Party’s Presidential primary ballot closed on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

🚨RELEASE🚨 Former Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Doug Burgum, and Ryan Binkley have filed in SC Primary. pic.twitter.com/tFE2FfcpYg — South Carolina Republican Party (@SCGOP) October 30, 2023

Here is a list of candidates who have filed with the South Carolina Republican Party to be on the ballot:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy

Senator Tim Scott

Former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Ryan Binkley

David Stuckenber

John Anthony Castro

The candidates will be certified by the South Carolina Republican Party and sent to the S.C. Election Commission. The S.C. Republican Party presidential primary will be held on Feb. 24, 2024.

