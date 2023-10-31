Halloween shoppers not short of last-minute options in the Midlands

ST. ANDREWS, S.C. (WIS) -- Time is winding down to find a Halloween costume, but that’s not stopping folks from throwing a costume together at the last minute.

This Halloween, it appears Barbie has been one fan favorite amongst trick-or-treaters and in the Midlands, that also seems to be the case.

“This is the first Spirit I went in, and I was able to get everything, accessories included,” Columbia resident Joshua Ivey said.

Employees at the Spirit Halloween over on St. Andrews Road say lots of shoppers this Halloween were looking for a Barbie costume. Spider Man and Wednesday Addams were another two characters that people highly desired to dress up as in 2023.

Shoppers in 2023 making a last-minute shopping trip Monday weren’t on the hunt for those costumes, but they still had plenty of options to choose from. They said even with time winding down, anyone can still find a quality costume before Halloween night.

“You will be able to find something; you’re not last-minute today, you’re not last-minute tomorrow because tomorrow’s the day and you can find something either way,” Ivey said.

“It was really nice and this time around,” shopper Francheska Robles said, adding, “It gave me the opportunity to look around and see what I really liked.”

Andre Cummings from Columbia hit the stores in hopes of finding last-minute decorations for his Halloween Party. He wanted to surprise partygoers with special decorations this year.

“Spirit comes in clutch,” Cummings said, adding, “(They’re) excellent for our community when it comes to Halloween.”

Oppenheimer and Bear were also highly sought out options in 2023.

