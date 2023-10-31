SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Halloween shoppers not short of last-minute options in the Midlands

Time is winding down to find a Halloween costume, but that’s not stopping folks from throwing a...
Time is winding down to find a Halloween costume, but that’s not stopping folks from throwing a costume together at the last minute.(WIS)
By Sam Shapiro
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANDREWS, S.C. (WIS) -- Time is winding down to find a Halloween costume, but that’s not stopping folks from throwing a costume together at the last minute.

This Halloween, it appears Barbie has been one fan favorite amongst trick-or-treaters and in the Midlands, that also seems to be the case.

“This is the first Spirit I went in, and I was able to get everything, accessories included,” Columbia resident Joshua Ivey said.

Employees at the Spirit Halloween over on St. Andrews Road say lots of shoppers this Halloween were looking for a Barbie costume. Spider Man and Wednesday Addams were another two characters that people highly desired to dress up as in 2023.

Shoppers in 2023 making a last-minute shopping trip Monday weren’t on the hunt for those costumes, but they still had plenty of options to choose from. They said even with time winding down, anyone can still find a quality costume before Halloween night.

“You will be able to find something; you’re not last-minute today, you’re not last-minute tomorrow because tomorrow’s the day and you can find something either way,” Ivey said.

“It was really nice and this time around,” shopper Francheska Robles said, adding, “It gave me the opportunity to look around and see what I really liked.”

Andre Cummings from Columbia hit the stores in hopes of finding last-minute decorations for his Halloween Party. He wanted to surprise partygoers with special decorations this year.

“Spirit comes in clutch,” Cummings said, adding, “(They’re) excellent for our community when it comes to Halloween.”

Oppenheimer and Bear were also highly sought out options in 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kindhearted, loving, stubborn, and full of joy is how Robin Scott described her 37 year old...
“You can’t put a price on a life” Lexington family speaks after Lexington woman killed in car crash
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Strutting Through Life in the Face of Adversity
Strutting Through Life in the Face of Adversity
WIS
TROPICS: We’re watching a pair of disturbances in the Tropics
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction
Richland School District One (Source: (Richland School District One/Twitter)
State Representative, colleagues to submit letter to Governor calling for Richland County School District 1 audit