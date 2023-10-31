Halloween events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spooky season is here and in honor of that, there are many activities throughout the Midlands to take advantage of.

Whether you dress up, get candy, or attend a candy hunt with loved ones, there is something to do for everyone on Halloween.

You can find a list of Halloween events below:

Sumter Police Department’s Trick or Treat

The Sumter Police Department will host its annual Halloween Trick or Treating event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Crosswell Drive Elementary School.

The event is also meant to provide a safer option for parents and their trick-or-treaters.

Sumter Trunk or Treat

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. pm North Main Street.

The event will feature candy, hotdogs, chips and drinks.

No Tricks, All Treats with School Resource Officers

Columbia Police Department School Resource Officers will give out candy from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at various neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods included in the giveaway are Pinehurst, Gable Oaks, Columbiana Ridge, Greenview, Farrow Acres, Byrneswood, Latimore Manor, Ames Manor, Rosewood and Waverly.

Town of Irmo Trunk or Treat

Town officials are hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Community Park on Eastview Drive.

The event will feature a free community costume and trunk contest.

Gamecock Women’s Basketball Trunk or Treat

The Gamecock women’s Basketball team is hosting an open practice and trunk-or-treat with the team.

Families can pick up candy from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.

Those attending have the chance to meet the team and coaches.

Admission is free and the first 500 fans will get a free t-shirt.

Open practice from 5-8 p.m. ✅

Post practice trick-or-treating ✅

Pumpkin painting ✅



See you on 10/31 for our Paris send off 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/kklU1bYsea — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) October 29, 2023

Finally, officials want to ensure families stay safe during the holiday amidst all the fun.

Here are some tips from the Sumter Police Department to stay safe during the festivities:

Make sure kids can be seen by drivers in the dark

Have kids carry glow sticks, or put reflective tape on their treat bags.

Only cross the street at crosswalks.

Opt for makeup instead of masks for better visibility.

Accompany young children or approve a route for older kids before trick-or-treating.

