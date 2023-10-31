SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Halloween events in the Midlands

rituales para la noche de Halloween 2023
Con estos 8 rituales para la noche de Halloween 2023 podrás atraer el amor, la fortuna o cumplir un deseo muy querido. Descubre cuáles son.(Pexels)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spooky season is here and in honor of that, there are many activities throughout the Midlands to take advantage of.

Whether you dress up, get candy, or attend a candy hunt with loved ones, there is something to do for everyone on Halloween.

You can find a list of Halloween events below:

Sumter Police Department’s Trick or Treat

  • The Sumter Police Department will host its annual Halloween Trick or Treating event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Crosswell Drive Elementary School.
  • The event is also meant to provide a safer option for parents and their trick-or-treaters.

Sumter Trunk or Treat

  • The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. pm North Main Street.
  • The event will feature candy, hotdogs, chips and drinks.

No Tricks, All Treats with School Resource Officers

  • Columbia Police Department School Resource Officers will give out candy from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at various neighborhoods.
  • Neighborhoods included in the giveaway are Pinehurst, Gable Oaks, Columbiana Ridge, Greenview, Farrow Acres, Byrneswood, Latimore Manor, Ames Manor, Rosewood and Waverly.

Town of Irmo Trunk or Treat

  • Town officials are hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Community Park on Eastview Drive.
  • The event will feature a free community costume and trunk contest.

Gamecock Women’s Basketball Trunk or Treat

  • The Gamecock women’s Basketball team is hosting an open practice and trunk-or-treat with the team.
  • Families can pick up candy from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.
  • Those attending have the chance to meet the team and coaches.
  • Admission is free and the first 500 fans will get a free t-shirt.

Finally, officials want to ensure families stay safe during the holiday amidst all the fun.

Here are some tips from the Sumter Police Department to stay safe during the festivities:

  • Make sure kids can be seen by drivers in the dark
  • Have kids carry glow sticks, or put reflective tape on their treat bags.
  • Only cross the street at crosswalks.
  • Opt for makeup instead of masks for better visibility.
  • Accompany young children or approve a route for older kids before trick-or-treating.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction
A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.
8-year-old, teen injured in Sumter drive by shooting
Richland School District One (Source: (Richland School District One/Twitter)
State Representative, colleagues to submit letter to Governor calling for Richland County School District 1 audit
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major cold front brings showers & wind for Halloween

Latest News

Strutting Through Life in the Face of Adversity
Strutting Through Life in the Face of Adversity
WIS
TROPICS: We’re watching a pair of disturbances in the Tropics
Time is winding down to find a Halloween costume, but that’s not stopping folks from throwing a...
Halloween shoppers not short of last-minute options in the Midlands
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction