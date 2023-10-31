SkyView
GRAPHIC: Maui police release body camera footage from day of wildfires

Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to help others.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Maui Police Department released dramatic footage on Monday captured by body cameras as officers responded to August’s wildfires.

The videos show officers evacuating residents, breaking down a cattle gate and using garden hoses in a desperate bid to slow the flames enough to allow more people to escape.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to help others.

“From the very beginning, you saw officers saving lives,” Pelletier said at a news conference.

The footage was released in compliance with a public records request.

GRAPHIC: Viewers may find content in the video disturbing.

“This body-worn camera makes it very clear and convincing that the Maui Police Department went above and beyond,” Pelletier said. “Their actions reflect the finest tradition of this noble profession.”

Maui police said 15 individuals barricaded themselves in a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf store in Lahaina.

There are multiple inquiries underway into the response to the wildfires, including an after-action study into the Maui Police Department’s response. Officials said the body-worn camera is integral to unpacking how officers responded.

Maui police also released the latest list of those who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina disaster. Four people are still missing.

  • Lydia Coloma
  • Paul Kasprzycki
  • Robert Owens
  • Elmer Lee Stevens

The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire stands at 99. Of those, 98 have been identified.

