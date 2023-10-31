FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold blast of air to follow a few Halloween showers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A few lighter showers will pass through later today, but the big story ahead will be our chills into November!

First Alert Headlines

· Turning cooler with a few showers into Halloween, but luckily any rain will be very light.

· MUCH colder for Wednesday, with our first frost and freeze likely Thursday morning!

· Our cold spell will let up towards the weekend where high temps rise back to the 70s.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Our first strong cold front of the season passes through the region today, just in time for a Halloween evening cool down. Temperatures will likely hold in the low to mid 60s for most of the day under cloudier skies, with the chance for a few light showers on and off throughout the day, as our front slowly slides across the region.

Trick-or-treating will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the mid-50s with some lingering drizzle in the Midlands, so if it’s not a full body costume, be sure to dress warm if you plan to be out late.

On Wednesday, our high temps will only hit the mid-50s after early morning lows in the 30s. Factor in a steady breeze out of the NW at 10-20 mph and it will only feel like the 40s! It’s time to bundle up out there.

For Thursday morning our lows will dip close to 30 or slightly below, producing the first frost and freeze of the season for the Midlands!

Thursday afternoon will feel a little better as winds will die down and with plenty of sunshine highs should climb into the upper 50s.

Friday morning will be another very cold one with temperatures in the low 30s. Friday afternoon temperatures will start to rebound, with highs in to the mid-60s, and we should be back above 70 by the weekend.

First Alert Forecast

Halloween: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible into the day. Chance of rain 40%. Highs settle in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, but much cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid-50s after early chills in the 30s.

Thursday: Frosty & cold start with lows near 30 degrees. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Another very cold morning in the low 30s. Highs back to the mid-60s under sunshine.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs getting back to the 70s.

