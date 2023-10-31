First Alert Traffic: Vehicle fire closes 2 lanes of Midlands interstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire has closed two lanes of an interstate in West Columbia.

Update: Vehicle on fire; I-26 WB: 0.5 mi E of Exit111B, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:19PM. https://t.co/ESmj9WIgJS | 5:29P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) October 31, 2023

Officials said two lanes have closed on I-26 Westbound, about .5 miles east of Exit 111B Northbound to West Columbia.

At this time, administrators have advised drivers use an alternate route.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.