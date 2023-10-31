SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Vehicle fire closes 2 lanes of Midlands interstate

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire has closed two lanes of...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire has closed two lanes of an interstate in West Columbia.(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire has closed two lanes of an interstate in West Columbia.

Officials said two lanes have closed on I-26 Westbound, about .5 miles east of Exit 111B Northbound to West Columbia.

At this time, administrators have advised drivers use an alternate route.

