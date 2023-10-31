Expert breaks down what is next for Alex Murdaugh after new trial motion filing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh has officially filed a motion for a new trial.

Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son Paul.

This motion comes less than two weeks after the South Carolina Court of Appeals allowed Murdaugh to set aside his appeal of his conviction so he could request a new trial.

Attorney Carl B Grant came to WIS to explain what could happen next.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.