Expert breaks down what is next for Alex Murdaugh after new trial motion filing

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Oliva Countess
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alex Murdaugh has officially filed a motion for a new trial.

Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son Paul.

This motion comes less than two weeks after the South Carolina Court of Appeals allowed Murdaugh to set aside his appeal of his conviction so he could request a new trial.

Attorney Carl B Grant came to WIS to explain what could happen next.

