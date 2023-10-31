Deputies: Woman arrested in Georgia in connection with Richland County homicide

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced the arrest of a woman in connection to an Oct. 18 homicide.

Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies arrested Chelsea Lee Miller, 23, after she was located in Georgia by the RCSD Task Force with help from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said on Oct. 18 around 11:00 a.m. deputies found an adult female with a gunshot wound in the upper body in a Richland County hotel room.

Miller is currently in custody at the Richmond County Jail in Augusta, GA where she is waiting to be transferred back to South Carolina. She is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.