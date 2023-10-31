SkyView
Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction

Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Interstate 20 East at Malfunction Junction has all lanes blocked at exit 64B-Interstate 26 Westbound to Spartanburg.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars. They’re advising drivers to use other routes because the scene could take a while to clear.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

