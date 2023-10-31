Crash blocks lanes on I-20 in Columbia at Malfunction Junction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Interstate 20 East at Malfunction Junction has all lanes blocked at exit 64B-Interstate 26 Westbound to Spartanburg.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department posted on twitter the crash involved two cars. They’re advising drivers to use other routes because the scene could take a while to clear.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: 3 lanes of I-20 EB are closed at this hour near the I-26 interchange due to a crash involving two vehicles.



Drivers should seek alternate routes around the crash as the scene could take some time to clear. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) October 30, 2023

