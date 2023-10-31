Coroner identifies man dead in Lexington County shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who died after a shooting in 200 block of Two Notch Road.

The shooting happened during the morning of Saturday, Oct. 28.

Fisher identified the man as 32-year-old Dustin Chase Edway, of Lexington, who was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting continues to be under investigation by The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

