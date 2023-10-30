Summit Parkway residents speak out on roadway construction in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County neighborhood is getting significant upgrades on two main roads.

The upgrades will be done in The Summit on Summit Parkway from the intersection of Hardscrabble Road to Summit Ridge Drive and Summit Ridge Drive from Summit Parkway to the entrance of Lake Carolina.

Work began about a month ago which included gutter and curb repairs, base repair and asphalt resurfacing.

Richland County Councilman Overture Walker refutes the claims of a lack of communication. He tells WIS the public was notified of this project in September and nothing has changed.

According to a spokesperson for Richland County, the project is currently running on schedule and is expected to be finished by the end of November.

To submit a claim on any vehicle damage, you can submit your claim to riskmanagement@richlandcountysc.gov.

