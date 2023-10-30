SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Summit Parkway residents speak out on roadway construction in Richland County

By Jalen Tart
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County neighborhood is getting significant upgrades on two main roads.

The upgrades will be done in The Summit on Summit Parkway from the intersection of Hardscrabble Road to Summit Ridge Drive and Summit Ridge Drive from Summit Parkway to the entrance of Lake Carolina.

Work began about a month ago which included gutter and curb repairs, base repair and asphalt resurfacing.

Richland County Councilman Overture Walker refutes the claims of a lack of communication. He tells WIS the public was notified of this project in September and nothing has changed.

According to a spokesperson for Richland County, the project is currently running on schedule and is expected to be finished by the end of November.

To submit a claim on any vehicle damage, you can submit your claim to riskmanagement@richlandcountysc.gov.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kindhearted, loving, stubborn, and full of joy is how Robin Scott described her 37 year old...
“You can’t put a price on a life” Lexington family speaks after Lexington woman killed in car crash
Fire officers said three adults and three kids were displaced after an overnight house fire in...
3 adults, 3 kids displaced after Kershaw County house fire

Latest News

A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.
8-year-old, teen injured in Sumter drive by shooting
A Richland County neighborhood is getting significant upgrades on two main roads.
Summit Parkway residents speak out on roadway construction in Richland County
An 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot in a drive-by shooting, according to the Sumter...
8-year-old, teen injured in Sumter home during drive by shooting
The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) and its insurance will be paying $2 million to the family...
$2 million settlement reached in Allen Benedict Court death lawsuit