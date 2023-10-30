A spooky time inside Dark Castle Haunted Attraction

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Halloween attraction in Elgin is giving South Carolinians all of the fright.

On Monday, WIS’ Jordyn Markhoff went inside Dark Castle Haunted Attraction and got to know everything they offer ahead of Halloween.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Markhoff’s journey through the attraction continued as she made a stop at a haunted circus scene.

After getting her ticket to fright show, some spooky clowns where ready to greet her.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Markhoff took a break from the frights and spoke with the attraction’s owner and operator Scott Stepp.

Stepp talked about the many things the attraction offers and what people who visit can look forward to.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Next, Markhoff went inside the “RIP Lounge,” a secret room at the attraction where people have the opportunity to scare visitors!

Finally, Markhoff took one final look at the attraction.

Stepp led Markhoff inside the Indoor Haunted House where she got some frights before saying goodbye.

The attraction is open through Saturday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.