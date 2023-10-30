SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

A spooky time inside Dark Castle Haunted Attraction

On Monday, WIS’ Jordyn Markhoff went inside Dark Castle Haunted Attraction and got to know...
On Monday, WIS’ Jordyn Markhoff went inside Dark Castle Haunted Attraction and got to know everything they offer ahead of Halloween.(Jordyn Markhoff)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Halloween attraction in Elgin is giving South Carolinians all of the fright.

On Monday, WIS’ Jordyn Markhoff went inside Dark Castle Haunted Attraction and got to know everything they offer ahead of Halloween.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Markhoff’s journey through the attraction continued as she made a stop at a haunted circus scene.

After getting her ticket to fright show, some spooky clowns where ready to greet her.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Markhoff took a break from the frights and spoke with the attraction’s owner and operator Scott Stepp.

Stepp talked about the many things the attraction offers and what people who visit can look forward to.

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Next, Markhoff went inside the “RIP Lounge,” a secret room at the attraction where people have the opportunity to scare visitors!

Finally, Markhoff took one final look at the attraction.

Stepp led Markhoff inside the Indoor Haunted House where she got some frights before saying goodbye.

The attraction is open through Saturday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year
Kindhearted, loving, stubborn, and full of joy is how Robin Scott described her 37 year old...
“You can’t put a price on a life” Lexington family speaks after Lexington woman killed in car crash
Fire officers said three adults and three kids were displaced after an overnight house fire in...
3 adults, 3 kids displaced after Kershaw County house fire

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial
Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial
Exploring the Indoor Haunted House at the Dark Castle Haunted Attraction
RIP Lounge at Dark Castle Haunted Attraction
Nikki Haley files for South Carolina ballot