Soda City Living: Sunset Primary Care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -We want to talk about a really important topic today, and that is your health.

Whether you’re dealing with something that just popped up or something that’s a recurring issue, you want to get it taken care of, and there is a low-cost self-pay clinic right here in the Midlands.

Scotty Shelley, who is the owner of Sunset Primary Care talked to us about what the clinic has to offer.

“We’ve been open about five years. Again, we are a low-cost self-pay clinic. It’s primarily for those that either don’t have insurance, so they’re having to pay out of pocket or even those that have high deductible plans like, you know, three, five, $7,000 before it ever kicks in,” said Shelley.

