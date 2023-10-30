SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDPPS announced Halloween curfew for sex offenders on probation/parole

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole & Pardon Services
South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole & Pardon Services(South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole & Pardon Services)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) announced they will enforce a curfew for sex offenders under its supervision in the state during Halloween.

According to officials, the curfew will be from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween (Tuesday, Oct. 31)

The curfew applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense whose crime is against a child. However, the curfew does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS.

Officials said all actively supervised sex offenders are instructed to remain at home during the restricted timeframes and will be under surveillance checks through “team home visits” on Halloween night. Agents across the state will conduct random sex offender home searches.

Additionally, sex offenders are asked to do the following during the Halloween curfew. Officials said sex offenders have been notified.

  • No porch or exterior lights on the outside of their houses
  • No candy distribution
  • No participation in Halloween parties or carnivals
  • Stay inside their homes

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kindhearted, loving, stubborn, and full of joy is how Robin Scott described her 37 year old...
“You can’t put a price on a life” Lexington family speaks after Lexington woman killed in car crash
Fire officers said three adults and three kids were displaced after an overnight house fire in...
3 adults, 3 kids displaced after Kershaw County house fire

Latest News

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Deputies: Inmate stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
$2 million settlement reached in Allen Benedict Court death lawsuit
Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial
Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial
On Monday, WIS’ Jordyn Markhoff went inside Dark Castle Haunted Attraction and got to know...
A spooky time inside Dark Castle Haunted Attraction