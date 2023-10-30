SCDPPS announced Halloween curfew for sex offenders on probation/parole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) announced they will enforce a curfew for sex offenders under its supervision in the state during Halloween.

According to officials, the curfew will be from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween (Tuesday, Oct. 31)

The curfew applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense whose crime is against a child. However, the curfew does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS.

Officials said all actively supervised sex offenders are instructed to remain at home during the restricted timeframes and will be under surveillance checks through “team home visits” on Halloween night. Agents across the state will conduct random sex offender home searches.

Additionally, sex offenders are asked to do the following during the Halloween curfew. Officials said sex offenders have been notified.

No porch or exterior lights on the outside of their houses

No candy distribution

No participation in Halloween parties or carnivals

Stay inside their homes

