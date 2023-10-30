SkyView
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

The skeletons in the display are placed in a sexual manner, according to the school. (KIRO, CLOVER PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT, CNN)
By KIRO via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (KIRO) - A lewd Halloween display across from an elementary school in Washington state is raising concerns among some parents who say that it’s “inappropriate.”

Idlewild Elementary put up privacy fencing to try and block students from seeing what they say is a lewd Halloween display across the street from the school.

The skeletons in the display are placed in a sexual manner, according to the school.

“There’s a time and a place for these kinds of things, and that’s an adult thing right there. So, for children, no, I just don’t accept that,” neighbor Victoria Obrley said.

The school responded to parental concerns in an email. They say the homeowners have refused to take down the decorations.

The homeowners have also added a sign among the skeletons that reads, “Dear Karen, challenge accepted. Next year, try polite.”

One of the homeowners says the display isn’t a big deal.

Some neighbors say it’s indecent to have the skeletons positioned as they are, while others say people are overreacting.

“With what the kids have access to on their cellphones nowadays, that’s PG. They get everything and anything, even if they have the parental locks on the phones. They find their ways around everything,” parent Dustin Dougherty said.

The school administration is working with the city and police to see if they can find a solution.

