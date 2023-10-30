SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers possible into Halloween

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Warmer air holds on for our Monday, leading up to a Halloween cold front with a few showers tomorrow!

First Alert Headlines

· Warm again for today with highs in the mid-80s.

· Turning cooler with a few showers into Halloween, but luckily rain will be on the lighter side.

· MUCH colder for Wednesday, with our first frost and freeze likely Thursday morning.

First Alert Summary

The warm weather will linger for our Monday with highs in the middle 80s, under mostly sunny skies.

Our first strong cold front of the season looks to arrive on Tuesday though, just in time for a Halloween cool down. Temperatures will likely hold in the upper 50s to near 60 for most of the day under cloudier skies, with the chance for a few light showers on and off throughout the day, as our front slowly slides across the region.

Trick-or-treating will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the mid to lower 50s with some lingering drizzle in the Midlands, so if it’s not a full body costume be sure to dress warm.

On Wednesday, our high temps will only hit the mid-50s after early morning lows in the 30s. Factor in a steady breeze out of the NW at 10-20 mph and it will only feel like the 40s! It’s time to bundle up out there.

For Thursday morning our lows will dip close to 30 or slightly below, producing the first frost and freeze of the season for the Midlands!

Thursday afternoon will feel a little better as winds will die down and with plenty of sunshine highs should climb into the upper 50s.

Friday morning will be another very cold one with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Then Friday afternoon temperatures will start to rebound, with highs in to the mid to upper 60s. and we should be back above 70 by the weekend.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

Halloween: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible into the day. Chance of rain 40%. Highs struggle to 60 degrees or so.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, but much cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Freezing cold start with lows near 30 degrees. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Another very cold morning in the low to mid 30s. Highs back to the upper mid-60s under sunshine.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

