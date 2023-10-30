SkyView
Deputies: Inmate stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center(Chris Joseph)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported a stabbing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to an incident report, a deputy responded to an aggravated assault call on Saturday at around 2:15 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was stabbed three times in the left forearm and shoulder.

The incident report stated the deputy noticed an inmate attempting to clean up the blood on the floor.

Deputies said they found blood around and outside a cell.

