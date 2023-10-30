Deputies: Inmate stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported a stabbing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to an incident report, a deputy responded to an aggravated assault call on Saturday at around 2:15 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was stabbed three times in the left forearm and shoulder.

The incident report stated the deputy noticed an inmate attempting to clean up the blood on the floor.

Deputies said they found blood around and outside a cell.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.