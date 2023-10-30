SkyView
Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial

Former attorney Alex Murdaugh has officially filed a motion for a new trial in the murders of his wife and son.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former attorney Alex Murdaugh has officially filed a motion for a new trial in the murders of his wife and son.

According to the South Carolina Public Index, the motion was made in Colleton County on Friday, Oct. 28.

This comes after the South Carolina Court of Appeals announced it would allow the former attorney to set aside the appeal of his double murder conviction so he can officially ask for a new trial.

Murdaugh is serving two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking for a new trial, claiming Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill tried to sway the jury into a guilty verdict.

The attorneys claim Hill advised jurors not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and pressured them to reach a quick guilty verdict.

The State Attorney General’s Office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) to investigate the claims.

