SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

8-year-old, teen injured in Sumter drive by shooting

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot in a drive-by shooting, according to the Sumter Police Department (SPD).

The shooting happened along Lawson Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers are looking for a dark-colored Ram pickup truck they believe the gunfire came from and was seen speeding away, SPD said.

Officials said a mother and an 18-year-old were outside at the time of the shooting. The mother wasn’t hurt, but the 18-year-old along with an 8-year-old who was inside the home were both shot, according to SPD.

The teen was treated and released from a local hospital, while the 8-year-old remains in a Columbia hospital and is expected to recover, officials said.

A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call SPD at 803- 436-2700.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, going online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kindhearted, loving, stubborn, and full of joy is how Robin Scott described her 37 year old...
“You can’t put a price on a life” Lexington family speaks after Lexington woman killed in car crash
Fire officers said three adults and three kids were displaced after an overnight house fire in...
3 adults, 3 kids displaced after Kershaw County house fire

Latest News

Work began about a month ago which included gutter and curb repairs, base repair and asphalt...
Summit Parkway residents speak out on roadway construction in Richland County
A Richland County neighborhood is getting significant upgrades on two main roads.
Summit Parkway residents speak out on roadway construction in Richland County
An 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot in a drive-by shooting, according to the Sumter...
8-year-old, teen injured in Sumter home during drive by shooting
The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) and its insurance will be paying $2 million to the family...
$2 million settlement reached in Allen Benedict Court death lawsuit