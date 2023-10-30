8-year-old, teen injured in Sumter drive by shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot in a drive-by shooting, according to the Sumter Police Department (SPD).

The shooting happened along Lawson Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers are looking for a dark-colored Ram pickup truck they believe the gunfire came from and was seen speeding away, SPD said.

Officials said a mother and an 18-year-old were outside at the time of the shooting. The mother wasn’t hurt, but the 18-year-old along with an 8-year-old who was inside the home were both shot, according to SPD.

The teen was treated and released from a local hospital, while the 8-year-old remains in a Columbia hospital and is expected to recover, officials said.

A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call SPD at 803- 436-2700.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, going online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.