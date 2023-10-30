$2 million settlement reached in Allen Benedict Court death lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) and its insurance will be paying $2 million to the family of a man killed from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Allen Benedict Court Apartments.

Attorneys for the estate of Calvin Witherspoon Jr. formally reached the settlement with the (CHA) in federal court on Monday.

Witherspoon and his neighbor Derrick Roper died in January 2019 from carbon monoxide poisoning.

An investigation by Columbia officials found the apartments to be out of code compliance- lacking the required carbon monoxide detectors.

The city found an “unprecedented” 869 code violations on the property.

Extensive WIS News 10 reporting also found discrepancies in how the property was assessed. The episode triggered leadership change at the authority but no criminal prosecutions.

Here’s a full timeline of the events surrounding the deaths;

Witherspoon’s daughter Danielle Washington brought the lawsuit on behalf of his estate. In a press release, she said:

“I can finally grieve knowing that I got some form of justice for my father and that he can rest in peace,”

Attorneys Richard Hricik and Amanda Dure filed it as a civil rights action, claiming the CHA acted with “deliberate indifference to the risk of harm” in how it maintained the apartments.

Court records show both attorneys will be paid $400,000, and along with other expenses, the Witherspoon family will be awarded close to $1.1 million.

