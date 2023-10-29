SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into tour bus, officials say

Police say the pickup driver in the crash was driving the wrong way on Loop 101 in Peoria when he crashed into a tour bus. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Peter Valencia and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A wrong-way driver is dead after their vehicle crashed into a tour bus in a head-on collision.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday morning on the northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Peoria, Arizona.

Officials said the crash was a head-on collision involving a Chevy Silverado and a band tour bus hauling a trailer.

KPHO reports the bus was carrying a band called Piano Men: Generations, which performs in Billy Joel and Elton John tribute concerts.

Authorities said the wrong-way driver had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Two people from the bus were also taken to the hospital with moderate and minor injuries.

Five other people were treated on the scene.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the crash, but said impairment appears to be a factor in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have started an investigation after a shooting in Lexington County.
Deputies investigating after one man was shot in Lexington County
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
The Gamecocks are back on the road this week, looking to break a three-game losing streak as...
South Carolina loses to Texas A&M, live recap
Kindhearted, loving, stubborn, and full of joy is how Robin Scott described her 37 year old...
“You can’t put a price on a life” Lexington family speaks after Lexington woman killed in car crash

Latest News

People in the crowd walk shouting antisemitic slogans at an airfield of the airport in...
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
Cars cross a flood-damaged avenue after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico,...
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues
A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedy