Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating third drive-by shooting at home

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a third drive-by shooting of a home within the last two years.

Deputies say they responded to reports of shots fired at a home along Barnwell Rd. on Saturday.

Once on scene, deputies say a witness described seeing a dark colored sedan drive down Barnwell Rd. and slow-roll by his his house.

Deputies say the sedan was seen driving up and down Barnwell Rd. several times before stopping in front of a home for a few minutes.

According to deputies, 15-20 shots were heard coming from the roadway and a vehicle was heard speeding off.

Deputies say they found 20 shell casings at the end of the driveway to the home in both 9mm and .40.

Officials say they also found damage to the home, including several bullet holes into a large window.

Deputies say further investigation revealed the home had been victimized by two previous drive-by shootings.

Officials say the first drive-by shooting took place in 2020 and the second, in 2021.

Deputies say it’s unclear who currently lives in the home.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

