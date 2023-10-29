SkyView
Soda City Live: Village Church Fall Fest

By Steven Fulton
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Join Village Church for the annual Fall Fest, On Sunday, October 29th from 4-6 p.m. at The Farm at Ridgeway. They will have games, hayrides, horses, bounce houses, food trucks, live music by Village Workshop, and lots of candy. Bring your family and friends for a great time! 

