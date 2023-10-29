FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A warm finish to the weekend for the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Another nice afternoon is on tap, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

First Alert Headlines

· Warm again today and tomorrow.

· A few showers on Halloween.

· MUCH colder at the end of the upcoming week.

First Alert Summary

Hopefully, you’ve been able to get out and enjoy the warmth we have for this time of year! It’ll hang with us today and tomorrow. Both afternoons will feature a lot of sunshine, with high temperatures back in the mid-80s.

Major changes are headed to the Midlands with our next cold front. The frontal boundary will drop in on the afternoon of Halloween. With it, a few showers are possible through sunset. For most of us, it still looks like Trick-Or-Treating will remain dry!

Once the frontal boundary clears out Halloween night, temperatures will be a lot cooler! On Wednesday, our high temperature will only hit the mid-50s. By Thursday and Friday morning, some of us may have to deal with frost! Lows will fall to around 32 degrees.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: A clear sky. Lows in the upper-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible after lunchtime. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine. Much cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Sunshine continues. Highs around 60 degrees.

