Deputies: 1 injured following Eastover shooting

WIS Awareness 10 Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said one person is in the hospital, and another individual is behind bars after an altercation at a home in Eastover led to gunfire Friday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies responded to the 200 block of House Road, off Hollifield Road in Eastover around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect got a gun and shot at the victim after an argument turned physical.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. The suspect will face attempted murder charges.

