Deputies: 1 injured following Eastover shooting

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said one person is in the hospital, and another individual is behind bars after an altercation at a home in Eastover led to gunfire Friday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies responded to the 200 block of House Road, off Hollifield Road in Eastover around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect got a gun and shot at the victim after an argument turned physical.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. The suspect will face attempted murder charges.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.