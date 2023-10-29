SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced

Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have been displaced and one pet died following a fast-moving house fire in Columbia.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews were called to a home on Danfield Drive after 1 a.m. on Sun. Oct 29. When firefighters arrived, they found turbulent black smoke pushing from the home and heavy fire.

One pet died in the fire but there were no other injuries said fire officers and two people were displaced following the fire.

Officials added the flames spread into the attic and roof. Detectives have started an investigation into what caused the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have started an investigation after a shooting in Lexington County.
Deputies investigating after one man was shot in Lexington County
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year
The Gamecocks are back on the road this week, looking to break a three-game losing streak as...
South Carolina loses to Texas A&M, live recap
A total of three people have been arrested following a shooting at a Bishopville grocery store.
1 dead, 3 charged in Bishopville grocery store shooting

Latest News

WIS Awareness 10 weekly recurring - Syncbak
Deputies investigating Saturday morning shooting
WIS Awareness 10 weekly recurring - Syncbak
Argument led to shooting in Richland County
WIS
TROPICS: Watching a pair of disturbances in the Tropics
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A warm finish to the weekend for the Midlands!