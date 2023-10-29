Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have been displaced and one pet died following a fast-moving house fire in Columbia.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews were called to a home on Danfield Drive after 1 a.m. on Sun. Oct 29. When firefighters arrived, they found turbulent black smoke pushing from the home and heavy fire.

One pet died in the fire but there were no other injuries said fire officers and two people were displaced following the fire.

Officials added the flames spread into the attic and roof. Detectives have started an investigation into what caused the fire.

