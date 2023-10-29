SkyView
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators say around 2:47 a.m., Sunday, deputies were called to the 300 block of Hamelin Road north of Aiken to investigate a person threatening neighbors with a firearm.

When deputies arrived, investigators say they encountered 49-year-old Christopher H. Whittle who was barricaded and firing rounds from the residence.

SWAT and negotiators responded.

During that time, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office SSGT. Stephen Shunn tells News 12 that the suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured.

The investigation is now being handled by SLED and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

