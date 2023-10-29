3 adults, 3 kids displaced after Kershaw County house fire

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - Fire officers said three adults and three kids were displaced after an overnight house fire in Kershaw County.

The Kershaw County Fire Services reported Kershaw County Communications alerted the fire service and the Kershaw County EMS about a residential house fire and crews responded at 3:44 a.m. on Oct. 29 to a residence on the 900 block of Bishopville Highway.

When Fire 1 arrived, crews saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the house and when Engine 11 arrived, personnel were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Detectives have started an investigation into what caused the fire and the American Cross is assisting with the three adults and three kids who were displaced.

