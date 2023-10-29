SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

3 adults, 3 kids displaced after Kershaw County house fire

Fire officers said three adults and three kids were displaced after an overnight house fire in...
Fire officers said three adults and three kids were displaced after an overnight house fire in Kershaw County.(Kershaw County Fire Service)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - Fire officers said three adults and three kids were displaced after an overnight house fire in Kershaw County.

The Kershaw County Fire Services reported Kershaw County Communications alerted the fire service and the Kershaw County EMS about a residential house fire and crews responded at 3:44 a.m. on Oct. 29 to a residence on the 900 block of Bishopville Highway.

When Fire 1 arrived, crews saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the house and when Engine 11 arrived, personnel were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Detectives have started an investigation into what caused the fire and the American Cross is assisting with the three adults and three kids who were displaced.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have started an investigation after a shooting in Lexington County.
Deputies investigating after one man was shot in Lexington County
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year
The Gamecocks are back on the road this week, looking to break a three-game losing streak as...
South Carolina loses to Texas A&M, live recap
A total of three people have been arrested following a shooting at a Bishopville grocery store.
1 dead, 3 charged in Bishopville grocery store shooting

Latest News

Deputies said one person is in the hospital, and another individual is behind bars after an...
Deputies: 1 injured following Eastover shooting
Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
Columbia house fire claims life of pet, 2 people displaced
WIS Awareness 10 weekly recurring - Syncbak
Deputies investigating Saturday morning shooting
WIS Awareness 10 weekly recurring - Syncbak
Argument led to shooting in Richland County