“You can’t put a price on a life” Lexington family speaks after Lexington woman killed in car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kindhearted, loving, stubborn, and full of joy is how Robin Scott described her 37 year old daughter Jessica Scott-Burch where she lost her life in a fatal car crash October 17th.

I’ll do anything to argue with her again…. Anything. We always text, me her and DJ every night right before we went to bed saying love you with heart emojis… every night,” said Scott.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened on the 2500 block of Pond Branch Road.

Burch was traveling eastbound on Pond Branch when a vehicle attempted to turn westbound onto Pond Branch from Bethlehem Circle causing Burch’s car to leave the roadway, striking a tree. The coroner says she was wearing a seatbelt.

Scott wants to implement stricter speed limits to decrease fatalities on a road where three of her family members died in a five-year span.

They really need to slow down their speed because you now got tractor trailers now coming here that I never saw 20 years ago. It was so quiet around here. Hardly no traffic, but I can barely pull out of my own street because their coming so fast I’m afraid somebody is gonna hit me,” said Scott.

The coroner says that the driver did not stop after the accident took place. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating this case.

Scott-Burch leaves behind three kids.

