SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

“You can’t put a price on a life” Lexington family speaks after Lexington woman killed in car crash

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Jalen Tart
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kindhearted, loving, stubborn, and full of joy is how Robin Scott described her 37 year old daughter Jessica Scott-Burch where she lost her life in a fatal car crash October 17th.

I’ll do anything to argue with her again…. Anything. We always text, me her and DJ every night right before we went to bed saying love you with heart emojis… every night,” said Scott.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened on the 2500 block of Pond Branch Road.

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Burch was traveling eastbound on Pond Branch when a vehicle attempted to turn westbound onto Pond Branch from Bethlehem Circle causing Burch’s car to leave the roadway, striking a tree. The coroner says she was wearing a seatbelt.

Scott wants to implement stricter speed limits to decrease fatalities on a road where three of her family members died in a five-year span.

They really need to slow down their speed because you now got tractor trailers now coming here that I never saw 20 years ago. It was so quiet around here. Hardly no traffic, but I can barely pull out of my own street because their coming so fast I’m afraid somebody is gonna hit me,” said Scott.

The coroner says that the driver did not stop after the accident took place. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating this case.

Scott-Burch leaves behind three kids.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
WIS confronts panhandlers for fake funeral fundraiser
Richland County Coroner’s Office investigate death of detainee at Alvin S, Glenn Detention Center
Richland County Coroner’s Office investigates death of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee
A total of three people have been arrested following a shooting at a Bishopville grocery store.
1 dead, 3 charged in Bishopville grocery store shooting
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 6 and Martin Neese Road around 7:30 a.m....
School bus rear-ended in Lexington County, 3 students taken to hospital

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster signs a bill into law to create Education Scholarship Trust Funds during a...
Parents, teacher advocacy group challenge SC’s new school voucher program in court
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Increasing access to fresh groceries in Columbia
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mom of fatal crash victim remembers her daughter
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
How to properly dispose of unused medicine