Soda City Live: WFMV 30th Anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WFMV-FM is celebrating 30 years of Inspiration this Sunday, October 29 at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. The celebration will include performances from national recording gospel artist Anthony Brown and Group Therapy and Lasha Knox.

WFMV is known as Columbia’s Inspiration Station and can be heard in Columbia and the surrounding areas on 96.1fm, 107.1fm, 98.9fm, 620am.

