SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: WFMV 30th Anniversary

By Steven Fulton
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WFMV-FM is celebrating 30 years of Inspiration this Sunday, October 29 at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. The celebration will include performances from national recording gospel artist Anthony Brown and Group Therapy and Lasha Knox.

WFMV is known as Columbia’s Inspiration Station and can be heard in Columbia and the surrounding areas on 96.1fm, 107.1fm, 98.9fm, 620am.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
A total of three people have been arrested following a shooting at a Bishopville grocery store.
1 dead, 3 charged in Bishopville grocery store shooting
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 6 and Martin Neese Road around 7:30 a.m....
School bus rear-ended in Lexington County, 3 students taken to hospital
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
WIS confronts panhandlers for fake funeral fundraiser
The data also shows Burton-Pack led all other schools in the number of teacher transfers,...
Richland County School District One moving two teachers to elementary which lost half its teachers last year

Latest News

Soda City Live: Village Church Fall Fest
Soda City Living: Koger SC Philharmonic
Soda City Living: Koger SC Philharmonic
Soda City Living: Mouse House
Soda City Living: Mouse House
Soda City Living: Koger SC Philharmonic
Soda City Living: Koger SC Philharmonic