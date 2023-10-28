SkyView
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while riding bike, coroner says

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle early on Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, the incident occurred in front of 7540 Highway 76 at around 1:30 a.m.

Officials said the man was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a passing SUV traveling north towards Pendleton.

The coroner identified the victim as 41-year-old Robert Andre Robinson.

The Pendleton Police Department is also investigating the incident.

