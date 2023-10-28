SkyView
South Carolina tied with Aggies in middle of 2nd quarter, live game updates

By Marcus Flowers and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
2nd quarter

During the second quarter of the game, South Carolina’s defense continued to standout against the Against the Aggies offense with Texas A&M, however, a strong run in the redzone tied up the game between the two SEC schools.

1st quarter

The first quarter was a battle of the defenses with neither team giving up a lot of yardage with positive gains being few and far in between. Freshman wideout Nyck Harbor was quarterback Spencer Rattler’s favorite target during the first quarter of the game. A few good runs by running back Mario Anderson gave the Gamecocks a slight edge on the playing field.

Senior Dakereon Joyner scored from the wildcat formation to put South Carolina on the board first.

Game preview

The Gamecocks are back on the road this week, looking to break a three-game losing streak as they face the Texas A&M Aggies.

Kickoff time will be at high noon at College Station. Carolina is really thin at receiver, Juice Wells and Ahmarean Brown are both out with injuries, while Xavier Legette is questionable.

The Gamecocks need some other receivers to step up against the Aggies, one player who is capable of picking up some of that slack is red-shirt sophomore Omega Blake.

Blake has 15 catches this season for 204 yards and a touchdown, head coach Shane Beamer said Blake has been putting in extra work to get better.

