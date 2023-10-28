SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Staying warm for the last weekend of October

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A warm and pleasant weekend is ahead for the Midlands!

First Alert Headlines

  • Warm afternoons over the weekend.
  • Our warmth peaks on Monday.
  • A cold front brings a major cooldown next week.
First Alert Summary

If you’ve enjoyed the warm temperatures for this time of year, they’ll be hanging with us for a few more days. This afternoon, highs will hit the mid-80s. Rounding out the weekend, we’ll have lots of sunshine and highs back in the mid-80s.

Even at the start of next week, it’ll be warm! High temperatures will once again reach the mid-80s. Then, we’re tracking a cold front that drops into the Midlands on Halloween. Currently, the timing of this frontal boundary brings a few showers Halloween evening.

Once the frontal boundary clears out Halloween night, temperatures will be a lot cooler! On Wednesday, our high temperatures will only reach the upper-50s. By Thursday and Friday morning, some of us may have to deal with frost! Lows will fall into the low and mid-30s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: A clear sky. Lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible in the evening. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Much cooler, with highs in the upper-50s.

