FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Staying warm for the last weekend of October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A warm and pleasant weekend is ahead for the Midlands!

First Alert Headlines

Warm afternoons over the weekend.

Our warmth peaks on Monday.

A cold front brings a major cooldown next week.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

If you’ve enjoyed the warm temperatures for this time of year, they’ll be hanging with us for a few more days. This afternoon, highs will hit the mid-80s. Rounding out the weekend, we’ll have lots of sunshine and highs back in the mid-80s.

WIS (WIS)

Even at the start of next week, it’ll be warm! High temperatures will once again reach the mid-80s. Then, we’re tracking a cold front that drops into the Midlands on Halloween. Currently, the timing of this frontal boundary brings a few showers Halloween evening.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Once the frontal boundary clears out Halloween night, temperatures will be a lot cooler! On Wednesday, our high temperatures will only reach the upper-50s. By Thursday and Friday morning, some of us may have to deal with frost! Lows will fall into the low and mid-30s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: A clear sky. Lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Sunshine continues. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible in the evening. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Much cooler, with highs in the upper-50s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.