Deputies investigating after one man was shot in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have started an investigation after a shooting in Lexington County.

#NEW: We're investigating a shooting that happened this morning in the 200 block of Two Notch Road in Lexington. One man was shot. At this time, there is no information available on his condition.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KIMiVEOpq8 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 28, 2023

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported a man was shot during the morning of Oct. 28 on the 200 block of Two Notch Road.

Authorities said at this time there is no information available on the man’s condition and detectives have started talking to neighbors in the area to gather statements.

Crime scene investigators are also on the scene gathering potential evidence and photographing the location said law enforcement.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can anonymously share tips by using the Midlands Crime mobile app.

