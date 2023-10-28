SkyView
Deputies investigating after one man was shot in Lexington County

Deputies have started an investigation after a shooting in Lexington County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have started an investigation after a shooting in Lexington County.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported a man was shot during the morning of Oct. 28 on the 200 block of Two Notch Road.

Authorities said at this time there is no information available on the man’s condition and detectives have started talking to neighbors in the area to gather statements.

Crime scene investigators are also on the scene gathering potential evidence and photographing the location said law enforcement.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can anonymously share tips by using the Midlands Crime mobile app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

