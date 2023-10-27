SkyView
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy has redeveloped in the Atlantic

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon Tropical Storm Tammy redeveloped in the Central Atlantic Ocean just to the east of Bermuda.

As of Friday afternoon Tropical Storm Tammy had maximum sustained winds up to 65 mph.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

This weekend Tammy will move to the east away from Bermuda and slowly weaken eventually becoming a Tropical Depression by early next week over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Also, in the Caribbean Sea, there’s another cluster of storms the National Hurricane Center is watching. Over the weekend, an area of low pressure will attempt to develop. For now, there’s only a 30% chance of further development. If this system strengthened enough to become a named storm, the next name on our list is ‘Vince’.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

