TROPICS: Tropical Storm Tammy has redeveloped in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon Tropical Storm Tammy redeveloped in the Central Atlantic Ocean just to the east of Bermuda.

As of Friday afternoon Tropical Storm Tammy had maximum sustained winds up to 65 mph.

WIS (WIS)

This weekend Tammy will move to the east away from Bermuda and slowly weaken eventually becoming a Tropical Depression by early next week over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

Also, in the Caribbean Sea, there’s another cluster of storms the National Hurricane Center is watching. Over the weekend, an area of low pressure will attempt to develop. For now, there’s only a 30% chance of further development. If this system strengthened enough to become a named storm, the next name on our list is ‘Vince’.

