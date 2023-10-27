SkyView
Soda City Living: Mouse House

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mouse House has been a staple for custom framing and mirrors in the Columbia area for nearly 30 years.

Artist and owner, Susan Lenz, is closing the doors and moving on to a new phase of life.

Lenz is retiring and pursuing art full-time.

Soda City Living learned all about Mouse House’s next chapter.

