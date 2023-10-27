Soda City Live: Opera at USC Presents: “The Marriage of Figaro

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Opera at USC is gearing up to host the production of Le Nozze di Figaro - or “The Marriage of Figaro”.

It’s an age-old comedic opera that goes through the twist and turns of events that happen over the span of a single day.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.