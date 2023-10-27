Soda City Live: Midlands Korean Festival

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- It’s always a great day when we can come together to celebrate and learn about other cultures.

The Korean Festival is hosted by Columbia Korean United Presbyterian and will be taking place the first weekend in November we are so excited that we brought along guests to share more information about what you can expect if you go.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.