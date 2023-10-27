Second arrest made in connection with bomb threat at MLILY

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced a second arrest in connection with a bomb threat at a mattress manufacturing plant.

The bomb threat happened on Wednesday at the MLily Plant on US Hwy 321.

FCSO announced the arrest of a man following the incident on Wednesday.

Deputies identified the man arrested first as Markelyis J. Gibson, who was charged with one count of bomb threats/conspiring to make a bomb threat.

On Thursday, deputies arrested another man. The man was identified as Joshua English, who was charged with one count of bomb threats/conspiring to make a bomb threat.

Deputies said English was an MLILY employee.

English was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center where he is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

“I want to thank our deputies for their hard work in rapidly developing this investigation which resulted in two quick arrests. I, again, want to thank our local partners for their assistance during this incident. The Winnsboro Dept. of Public Safety, the Fairfield County Fire Service, Fairfield County EMS, and Fairfield County Transit were very vital in making this a successful response to this incident,” said Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

