School bus rear-ended in Lexington County, 3 students taken to hospital

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus was rear-ended in Swansea, according to Lexington County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 6 and Martin Neese Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Lexington County confirmed around 30 kids were on board.

The exact details of the crash haven’t been released yet by State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

